SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, boasting a positive NNR of 0.406. With two more matches remaining in the fixture team SRH needs to win one of the games to confirm their spot in the knock-out rounds. There's a possible scenario for the team to secure a top-two finish in the group stage, and if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma rediscover their form, the possibility becomes even more plausible.