Cricket

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 66 of the 2024 Indian Premier League will witness a thrilling clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Here's how, when and where you can watch it live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond

IPL | BCCI
A glimpse from GT vs SRH, match 12 of 2024 Indian Premier League. Photo: IPL | BCCI
info_icon

The SunRisers Hyderabad after delivering the record-breaking performance, just a win away from confirming their berth at the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs are gearing up to take on the already eliminated Gujarat Titans on May 16, Thursday in Hyderabad. (Preview | Full Coverage)

The Pat Cummins-led side has had an erratic but no doubt the best season in the history of the tournament. They shattered the two most prominent records of the IPL - the highest team total with 287 runs and the fastest run chase (167) in just 9.4 overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, boasting a positive NNR of 0.406. With two more matches remaining in the fixture team SRH needs to win one of the games to confirm their spot in the knock-out rounds. There's a possible scenario for the team to secure a top-two finish in the group stage, and if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma rediscover their form, the possibility becomes even more plausible.

Gujarat Titans, the team without their key players - Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, could not replicate their past success this time. Although Subhman Gill's captaincy showed flashes of brilliance several times, it wasn't enough to secure a playoff berth. With 5 wins and 11 points from 13 matches, the team is currently placed eighth, just ahead of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Now, the only dream GT have is to finish the season on a high.

Live streaming details of the DC Vs LSG match in IPL 2024:

When is the SRH Vs GT IPL 2024 match?

The clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 16, Thursday at 7:30 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the SRH Vs GT IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the SRH Vs GT cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

SRH Vs GT Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Rakshit Shetty Goes ‘Surprise Live’, Introduces Charlie's Puppies
  2. Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas
  3. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
  4. This Is A Beautiful Moment In My Life: Chhaya Kadam On Her Journey From 'Laapataa Ladies' To Cannes
  5. Simple Kaul’s Beach Cleaning Campaign Will Leave You Inspired
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  2. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  3. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes, Sends Back Prabhsimran Singh In Guwahati
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  5. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  2. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  3. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  4. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico In 'Life-Threatening' Condition After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody
  5. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup