SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The SunRisers Hyderabad after delivering the record-breaking performance, just a win away from confirming their berth at the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs are gearing up to take on the already eliminated Gujarat Titans on May 16, Thursday in Hyderabad. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The Pat Cummins-led side has had an erratic but no doubt the best season in the history of the tournament. They shattered the two most prominent records of the IPL - the highest team total with 287 runs and the fastest run chase (167) in just 9.4 overs.
SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, boasting a positive NNR of 0.406. With two more matches remaining in the fixture team SRH needs to win one of the games to confirm their spot in the knock-out rounds. There's a possible scenario for the team to secure a top-two finish in the group stage, and if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma rediscover their form, the possibility becomes even more plausible.
Gujarat Titans, the team without their key players - Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, could not replicate their past success this time. Although Subhman Gill's captaincy showed flashes of brilliance several times, it wasn't enough to secure a playoff berth. With 5 wins and 11 points from 13 matches, the team is currently placed eighth, just ahead of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Now, the only dream GT have is to finish the season on a high.
When is the SRH Vs GT IPL 2024 match?
The clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 16, Thursday at 7:30 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch the SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the SRH Vs GT IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the SRH Vs GT cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch SRH Vs GT, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
SRH Vs GT Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.