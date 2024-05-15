SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview

Captains of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Pat Cummins during match 12 of the 2024 IPL season. Photo: IPL|BCCI

Captains of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Pat Cummins during match 12 of the 2024 IPL season. Photo: IPL|BCCI