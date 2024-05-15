Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League title defence hinges on the outcome of their final league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (May 18) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB vs CSK match is already billed as one of the biggest of the IPL 2024 season. Match starts 7:30 local time. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points from 13 matches, nrr +1.428) and Rajasthan Royals (16 from 12, +0.349) have already qualified for the playoffs. So, only two spots are available, and five teams are still in contention -- Chennai Super Kings (14 from 13, +0.528), Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 from 12, +0.406), Delhi Capitals (14 from 14, -0.377), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 from 13, +0.387) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 13, -0.787).
After 13 matches each, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK are third in the 10-team table with 14 points (seven wins and six defeats) while Faf du Plessis' RCB are sixth with 12 points (six wins and seven defeats). The winner of the RCB vs CSK match will have a strong chance to top four and qualify for the playoffs.
CSK, who won their reverse fixture -- the season opener by six wickets -- would be bookmakers' favourites considering their big-match pedigree. But RCB are enjoying one of their best runs in the IPL and have won their previous five matches. Watch the RCB vs CSK match live on the Jio Cinema app and website and the Star Sports TV channels.
For five-time champions CSK, a win not only ensure a playoff berth but can potentially help them finish second if Rajasthan Royals lose their remaining two matches against already eliminated Punjab Kings and table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by big margins. CSK have a net run rate of +0.528 as against RR's +0.349.
Even if they lose their league game, Gaikwad & Co. can still qualify for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team if their net run rate is ahead of RCB and should Sunrisers Hyderabad finish third with 16 or more points. SRH have 14 points from 12 matches and will take on Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on May 16 and May 19, respectively.
"A win against RCB on Saturday will ensure a playoff qualification. If they lose by a margin under 18 runs (chasing 200)," ESPNCricinfo reports, "then their net run rate will stay above that of RCB's. If they lose by a larger margin, they will have to hope that SRH lose both their remaining games and finish behind CSK on run rate, in which case both CSK and RCB will qualify."
RCB, meanwhile, are in a must-win situation. After seven defeats, the most they can have is 14 points. But winning alone might not be enough. According to ESPNCrinfo, "If SRH get at least one more point - either through a washout or a win - then RCB's only chance will be to finish ahead of CSK on the points table."
"That means beating them by at least 18 runs, if they score 200. If they're chasing 200, they will need to win in about 18.1 overs (depending on the runs scored off the winning shot). If their margin of victory is smaller, they can qualify only if SRH lose both their games, by any margin, and stay on 14. A defeat or a washout against CSK will knock RCB out of the tournament."
Gujarat Titans (11 from 13), Mumbai Indians (8 from 13) and Punjab Kings (8 from 12) are already eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs run-in.
Here is the schedule for the remaining IPL 2024 league matches:
Match 65: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Guwahati on May 15
Match 66: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on May 16
Match 67: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on May 17
Match 68: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 18
Match 69: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on May 19
Match 70: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur on May 19
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 1 on May 21 and Eliminator on May 22; while Chennai's Chepauk will be the venue of both Qualifier 2 on May 24 and final on May 26.