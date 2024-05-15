Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?

As the Indian Premier League 2024 reaches the end of the group stage matches, the playoff dreams of the teams are either being fulfilled or shattered. Check out the teams who have already qualified for the knockout rounds and who are eliminated

BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants during match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

With just six matches remaining on the calendar of the Indian Premier League 2024, four of the ten teams have been ousted from the playoff contention, while two have secured their berth, and four teams are still battling on the field. Kolkata Knight Riders, leading the points table for quite some time have clinched the first berth for the knockout stage matches. (Full Coverage)

Below are the names of the qualified teams and those who have been eliminated.

Teams Qualified For IPL 2024 Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

With 19 points from 13 matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders have become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Rajasthan Royals with 16 points from 12 matches, placed second in the standings is the second team to enter the knockout stage of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Teams ALIVE In IPL 2024 Playoffs Race:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Chennai Super Kings with 14 points from 13 matches and a +0.528 NNR secure the 3rd position in the podium. They have one more match in their fixture against RCB, and are just one win away from confirming their berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Currently, placed fourth with 14 points from 12 matches the SunRisers Hyderabad are left with two more matches against - GT and PBKS. Pat Cummins' side needs just one victory to officially secure a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs. Even in the scenario of losing both matches, there's a favourable situation for SRH - if RCB lose their upcoming match, SRH will automatically qualify.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently residing in the sixth position with 12 points from 13 matches are coming on the back of 5 wins in a row. Faf Du Plessis' side needs to win their upcoming match against CSK by more than 18 runs or chase the given target with 11 or more balls to spare to qualify for the 2024 IPL playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC):

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the standings with 14 points from 14 matches, but a negative NNR of -0.377. The only scenario favoring DC demands the SunRisers Hyderabad to lose their remaining two games by huge margins.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

As the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the tournament by 19 runs, KL Rahul's side's dreams for the playoffs almost ended. However, they are not yet officially out of contention. Currently, placed seventh with 12 points from 13 matches, the team must win their upcoming match against MI by a margin of 150+ runs. Even then, the fate of LSG will be carried by SRH, who will have to lose their remaining two matches.

RCB still have their play-off hopes alive - X/@RCBTweets
IPL 2024 Playoff Run-In: Gujarat Titans Eliminated In Ahmedabad Washout, Who Can Join Kolkata Knight Riders In Top Four

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Eliminated Teams From IPL 2024 Playoffs:

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya currently stands in the 9th position of the points table with 8 points from 13 matches. They were the first to face elimination from the IPL playoffs race after the SunRisers Hyderabad's historical 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in match 57.

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Punjab Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 12 matches. Shikhar Dhawan's team led by Sam Curran in his absence faced elimination after their 60-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 58 of the season.

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Following a rain-washed-out match against KKR, Gujarat Titans are eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. This marks the first time for the Titans to not participate in the tournament's knockout stage.

