IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?

As the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the tournament by 19 runs, KL Rahul's side's dreams for the playoffs almost ended. However, they are not yet officially out of contention. Currently, placed seventh with 12 points from 13 matches, the team must win their upcoming match against MI by a margin of 150+ runs. Even then, the fate of LSG will be carried by SRH, who will have to lose their remaining two matches.