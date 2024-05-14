Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoff Run-In: Gujarat Titans Eliminated In Ahmedabad Washout, Who Can Join Kolkata Knight Riders In Top Four

After the Ahmedabad washout between GT and KKR here is the scenario of the IPL table and a guide on how each team can qualify

RCB still have their play-off hopes alive
A washout in Ahmedabad crushed the hopes of Gujarat Titans (GT) of making it to the playoffs for the third straight season as they stood eliminated from Indian Premier League 2024. Their rivals in the game Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were helped by the washout as they are now confirmed of a top two finish due to the shared points. (Scorecard | Full IPL Coverage)

On paper with three teams out only 7 remain in the race but on closer look one more team's chances are almost as good as over.

Here we take a look at how things stand after the Ahmedabad washout.

Updated Points Table After GT Vs KKR

Updated Points Table After GT Vs KKR
Updated Points Table After GT Vs KKR
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) finish their season on Tuesday with a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Even if DC beat LSG on Tuesday, them getting to the next round with a negative net run rate qualification at 14 looks impossible.

The Rishabh Pant-led side's net run rate is -0.482. All others who can tie with DC at 14 points have way better net run rates.

Lucknow Super Giants

If the Super Giants lose to the Capitals, their playoff chances will also remain alive only mathematically as their run rate is also in negative and the worst among all the sides vying for a top four spot.

They have to win both of their games to get a shot at top 4.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play their remaining league game against each other and it could well turn out to be a knockout match.

RCB has 12 points while CSK has 14 and if the former is able to win the game by 18 runs or in 18.1 overs the Bengaluru side will get to 14 and have a better run rate than their rivals.

However, they will still have to hope that Lucknow Super Giants lose at least one game.

For CSK a win would be enough but if they lose they will have to lose a very close game to keep themselves ahead on the run rate. They also want LSG to drop points so that the Lucknow side can not reach 16 and threaten their play-off spot.

both of them can qualify if Sunrisers Hyderabad lose both of their remaining games why margins that would allow their run rate above to be above Hyderabad's.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

For SRH, a win in even one of their remaining two games would most likely confirm a top 4 finish.

In case they lose one they would want RCB to lose their next game and LSG to win only one of their remaining two games so that it has a better run rate then both of them and gets easy qualification.

However if they lose both they can still qualify but more results then will have to go their way.

Rajasthan Royals

Three consecutive losses have put RR in a bit of a difficult situation. They are still second on the table with 16 points. One win would take them to playoffs.

However, if they lose, they can still qualify provided, LSG lose at least one of their games.

