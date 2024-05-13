Cricket

Virat Kohli Should Return As RCB Captain For Next Season, Reckons Harbhajan Singh

The Bengaluru-side currently led by Faf du Plessis are on a five-match winning streak with their latest win being a 47-run thumping of the Delhi Capitals on Sunday

Virat Kohli celebrates
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to keep their playoff hopes alive with five back-to-back wins, Indian off-spin great Harbhajan Singh has a big piece of advice for the franchise with regards to their future in the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Singh believes that if RCB do not qualify this year, they should bring Virat Kohli back as the captain to lead the side from the next season.

"If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play," Harbhajan said in the latest episode of the Star Sports' Press Room.

The Bengaluru-side currently led by Faf du Plessis are on a five-match winning streak with their latest win being a 47-run thumping of the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The former Indian off-spinner said that RCB are currently playing with aggression and Kohli's leadership will match that style.

"Now they are playing with lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward."

Kohli is having a phenomenal season with the bat leading the run charts and consistently batting at high strike rates. The former RCB skipper has 661 runs at a strike rate of over 155 and is the current Orange Cap holder.

Kohli had announced in 2021 that he would not captain the Bengaluru side from IPL 2022. He was then retained as a batter only.

He was the captain of the side from 2013 till 2021 and his best finish came in IPL 2016 where the Bengaluru side lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing as many as 70.

