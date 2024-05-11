Cricket

Brett Lee Backs Both Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Come Good In T20 World Cup 2024

The 47-year-old also praised the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup calling it a well balanced squad

X/@ICC
The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

Amid the chatter around the role of anchors in the T20 format, Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee backed the selection of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma was announced as the captain of India's 15-men squad for the T20 World Cup while Virat Kohli also found a place in the team.

Despite poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Lee backed Sharma to come good and said that the Indian skipper was among his most favourite batters to watch.

"We are talking about quality player. Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite batsmen to watch, I think he is outstanding," Lee said.

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup

BY Jayanta Oinam

Despite beginning the season on a high, the stylish right-hander has not been able to keep up his form. Sharma has only 330 runs this season in 12 games with 105 of them coming in a single match against Chennai Super Kings early in the season.

The Australian fast-bowling great also said that Virat Kohli's strike rate was not at all a problem.

"There's also a bit of conjecture about Kohli's strike rate, I do not have a problem with his strike rate. I think it is fine," Lee said.

"He has proven it once again and that is why he is at the top of the Orange Cap list," he added.

Kohli whose place in the T20 World Cup squad was reportedly under question ahead of the IPL, has been outstanding this season and is currently leading the Orange Cap list with 634 runs.

His ability to score quick runs was under scanner and the former Indian skipper has silenced his critics scoring his runs at a strike rate of 153.5.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. - AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia
PBKS Vs RCB: 'I Am Trying To Keep Up With Strike Rate For Me And Team', Says Virat Kohli

BY PTI

Lee was speaking at the launch of Australian Avocados at the Australian Embassy in New Delhi. He also joked that the avocados were the reason why Australia keeps winning ICC trophies.

The 47-year-old also praised the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup calling it a well balanced squad.

