Cricket

IPL 2024: SRH Basking In Travis Head's Belligerent Brilliance

Travis Head's dedication to bettering his craft in all formats has shaped into a world-class batter. After the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals, the Australian is now taking the Indian Premier League by storm.

Advertisement

Travis Head, IPL 2024, Hyderabad, BCCI
Travis Head after dismantling Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Travis Head watches Abhishek Sharma perform a few stretches, only to crack a joke about it to Marco Jansen in the dugout as he waits for the umpires to walk out to the middle. He's ready to pounce, dressed in the full-sleeved Sunrisers shirt and his generous Gray-Nicolls to weave magic. (SRH Vs LSG, As It Happened | Full IPL Coverage)

The officials walk out, and after a bit of glove love, Head slowly strides closer to the wicket with a single purpose in mind: to take on the opposition.

There's intensity in the eyes, with zen mode focus. The South Australian playing for a South Indian franchise has potency written over every inch of his body. He wants it and he wants it bad. The runs, the two points, the play-off qualification and also to breach the 300-run mark in the IPL.

Advertisement

Head, Sunrisers' new madman slaps one over covers, slices one behind point, slams another over wide long-off. The shot making, exquisite. The timing, even better. What he's about to achieve is something the game has rarely seen. Batting so absurd after each passing over with runs flowing and records tumbling.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate Sunrisers Hyderabad' win over Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday (May 8). - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma Smack More Sixes Than Singles In Astounding Run-Fest

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Whether Travis Head scores 102 from just 41 against Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy or gets out for just one against the same opposition in Hyderabad, it's the same mindset - on-field ferociousness and off-field humility that shapes his human existence for relentless pursuit of excellence.

Advertisement

Head’s previous IPL numbers did not make for pretty reading. The 2016 and 2017 seasons were more like you go out, look at the clouds, and you knew, it was going to be a strange day. Well, for his talent, the numbers were strange too. The left-handed batter scored 205 runs in ten IPL appearances.

Little did the cricketing fraternity know back in 2017 that Head would go on to win the Player of the Match awards in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and also bag an INR 6.8 crore IPL contract in under seven months.

Head's dedication to bettering his craft in all formats has taught him to be open to change and has enabled him to pull off world-class problem solving, and the sound of his shots reverberated through stadiums across India and has settled down in every ear.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, left, and Abhishek Sharma chat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Kashif Masood
LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis, Abhishek's Record-Breaking Show Powers Hyderabad To Surreal Victory- Stats Highlights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This was supposed to be the year that the drums stopped beating and the trumpets stopped blowing for Head as the law of averages after all is every success's best friend.

And yet, there he was, breaking records, soaking every minute of the glory he thought would never come.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
  2. Air India Express Strike Called Off After Airline Agrees To Withdraw Termination Letters: Report
  3. Two Top Officials Of Maharashtra Archaeology Dept In ACB Net In Rs 1.5 Bribery Case
  4. President Confers Padma Vibhushan To Actors Vyjayanthimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi
  5. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
  2. Akshara Singh Admits That Her 'Love Affair' With Sarees 'Knows No Bounds'
  3. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Kiara Advani Wore Sakshi Dhoni's Actual Bridal Dress In ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’
  5. Aastha Shah To Walk Cannes Red Carpet As First Indian Content Creator With Vitiligo
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. IPL 2024: SRH Basking In Travis Head's Belligerent Brilliance
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Vidhwath Kaverappa Gets Faf du Plessis On Debut
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  5. PBKS Vs RCB, Toss Update: Punjab Kings Field First; Livingstone Replaces Rabada In Playing XI
World News
  1. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  2. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  3. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
  4. How To Put An End To Doomscrolling In Bed
  5. Guns Are Being Stolen From Cars At Triple The Rate They Were 10 Years Ago, A Report Finds
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan