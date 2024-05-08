SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Pitch Report
"We are in Hyderabad and once more we are on pitch number 2 where 277 was scored. It has its own stardom. Boundary dimensions, there's some good news for the bowlers as it is a the centre pitch, 60-odd meters on either side and a pitch that spinners won't mind bowling. It feels like walking into a clay oven today. (The pitch) Extremely hard, really dry and you can feel the heat, still hot to touch. It has opened up tiny little cracks. I would be surprised if it is a record breaking total type this evening. It is probably a 200 wicket, very fast outfield and not a lot of dew. The fast bowlers will use their cutters especially in the middle phase of the match. I believe whoever wins the toss would look to set the total, say Matthew Hayden and Sanjay Manjrekar.
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Today's Match Prediction
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Live Blog, IPL 2024: A must-win game for SRH and LSG in their IPL 2024 match today with a victory that could boost Pat Cummins or KL Rahul's sides' chances of making the playoffs. Both teams are locked in at 12 points from 11 games with SRH making the top four cut based on a slightly superior net run rate of -0.065 compared to LSG's -0.371. The winner of the duel will take a leap in the playoff race. Who will it be? Or will rains play spoilsport at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium? Let's wait and watch. For all the live sports updates and scores for SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 fixture, you can check here