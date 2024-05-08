Cricket

SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma Smack More Sixes Than Singles In Astounding Run-Fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma demolished Lucknow Super Giants' 166-run target in 45 minutes flat, romping home in just 9.4 overs with an outlandish run rate of 17.27

Advertisement

AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate Sunrisers Hyderabad' win over Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday (May 8). Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

As unfettered ball-striking becomes increasingly mainstream in Indian Premier League 2024, boundaries are turning into a more regular occurrence than the hard-earned runs sprinted between the wickets. But did you ever foresee a day when a 167-run innings would have more sixes than singles? Well, we just witnessed one. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scythed their way past Lucknow Super Giants' 166-run target, smashing 14 collective sixes while only running 12 singles in a marauding chase. This was not the first time the Sunrisers Hyderabad opening duo produced such pyrotechnics, and it is quite likely not the last either.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - File/AP
Virat Kohli, Travis Head Featured In Laureus World Sports Awards' 'Epic Moments' Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Head and Sharma demolished the target in 45 minutes flat, romping home in just 9.4 overs with an outlandish run rate of 17.27. Quite remarkably, 148 of the 167 runs they amassed came in the space of 30 boundary balls, 16 fours to go with the 14 maximums. And the pair did this all without even getting dismissed, showing how chillingly destructive they can be when things go their way.

In an innings that is a veritable highlights reel unto itself, Head and Sharma dispatched 30 of the 58 balls they faced to the fence. The end of the powerplay did not hinder the run-flow, as sixes rained like hail on a rainy evening.

Advertisement

Losing captain KL Rahul was equally taken aback with the onslaught. "I'm lost for words. We've watched that batting on TV but that was unreal. Everything was hitting the middle of the bat, kudos to their skill, they've worked very hard on their six-hitting.

"They didn't give a chance to see what the wicket was playing like, it didn't change much, but that mindset and freedom to tee off from ball one... the only way to stop them was wickets in the powerplay and we didn't do that," Rahul said after the match.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J-K: Boat Capsizes In Pulwama, 2 Persons Missing
  2. Rahul Takes 'Tempo Loads Of Money' Jibe At Modi, Asks PM To Send Agencies To Probe Ambani And Adani
  3. Delhi Court Discharges Former Customs Officer From Corruption Charges
  4. Gujarat Board To Declare GSEB HSC Science Result, GUJCET Result Tomorrow | How To Check
  5. J-K HC Adjourns Hearing Till May 22 On ED Plea To Cancel Bail To Cong Candidate Lal Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  2. Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale
  3. Akshara Singh Shares Pictures From Airbridge With 'Travel Partner Of The Day' Monalisa
  4. Raashii Khanna Calls Vaani Kapoor A 'Cutieee' After Seeing The Throwback Pics She Shared
  5. Yoga, Pilates, Zumba & Swimming Are Part Of Shubhangi Atre's Fitness Regime
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF
  2. IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Star In Sunrisers Hyderabad's 10-Wicket Win Over Lucknow Super Giants
  3. Leverkusen Vs Roma, Europa League: Hosts Motivated By Loss In 2022-23 - Xabi Alonso
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Take Sunrisers Hyderabad To 10-Wicket Win Over Lucknow Super Giants
  5. Italian Open: Naomi Osaka Makes Winning Return, Moves To Second Round
World News
  1. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  2. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  3. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  4. Israel Reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing After Rocket Attack, But UN Says No Aid Entered Gaza
  5. Police & Lawyers Clash In Pakistan’s Punjab Province; Over 25 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF