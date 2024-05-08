Head and Sharma demolished the target in 45 minutes flat, romping home in just 9.4 overs with an outlandish run rate of 17.27. Quite remarkably, 148 of the 167 runs they amassed came in the space of 30 boundary balls, 16 fours to go with the 14 maximums. And the pair did this all without even getting dismissed, showing how chillingly destructive they can be when things go their way.