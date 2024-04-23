Cricket

Virat Kohli, Travis Head Featured In Laureus World Sports Awards' 'Epic Moments' Video

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati and Simone Biles received top honours at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024. But what caught the eye of cricket fans was the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Travis Head in a highlights video, called 'epic moments' in world sports

File/AP
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: File/AP
Held annually to celebrate the best of the best in sports, the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 were hosted in Madrid on Monday (April 22) to recognize the superlative sporting achievements across arenas in 2023. (More Sports News)

The likes of tennis titan Novak Djokovic, Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati and all-time great American gymnast Simone Biles received top honours. But what caught the eye of cricket nuts was the featuring of Virat Kohli and Travis Head in a superbly edited highlights video, called 'epic moments' in world sports in 2023.

Kohli's 50th ODI century was the talk of the town during the 2023 ODI World Cup, and even though the tournament ended in heartbreak for the Indians, the moment where Kohli achieved the landmark is etched in posterity. A visual of the evergreen moment found its way into the Laureus montage.

So did the Australian team that beat India in the final in Ahmedabad, with the visual of Travis Head grabbing a fabulous diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma included in the video. That was the turning point in the match, and indeed one to remember not just for Australian fans but also cricket lovers.

