Cricket

Virat Kohli Dismissal Controversy Rages On, Mohammad Kaif Invokes MS Dhoni's IPL Moment

In a post on social media platform X, Kaif reckoned that the ball to which Kohli got out on Sunday was a 'clear unplayable beamer'

Advertisement

X/@MohammadKaif
Pictures posted by Mohammad Kaif to underline poor umpiring this season. Photo: X/@MohammadKaif
info_icon

The debate around Virat Kohli's dismissal to a high full toss against Kolkata Knight Riders in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's one run loss on Sunday refuses die down as opinions of former cricketers continue to pour in. (Full Coverage)

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has now joined the debate and added an interesting angle to it.

In a post on social media platform X, Kaif reckoned that the ball to which Kohli got out on Sunday was a "clear unplayable beamer".

Replays showing Virat Kohli's dismissal - X/@StarSportsIndia
Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR

BY Gaurav Thakur

He not only expressed his disapproval of Kohli's wicket but also questioned the umpiring standards in the tournament by showing how a wide was not given against MS Dhoni in one of the matches.

Advertisement

"Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made," Kaif wrote on X.

"Poor umpiring," Kaif added.

Virat Kohli was involved in a heated debate with the on-field umpire in RCB's match against KKR. - IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy: Faf Du Plessis 'Thought Ball Was Higher Than Waist'

BY PTI

Earlier, another star Indian ex-cricket Navjot Singh Sidhu had sided with Kohli and termed the decision as "legalising beamer".

"Look at the point of contact where he is standing, when a bowler delivers a beamer, they apologise. The point of contact with the bat is 1.5 ft above the line, this rule has to change. That decision changed the whole game," Sidhu said on Star Sports while commentating on the game.

Advertisement

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was of the view that the ball was a legal delivery and Kohli was given out correctly.

Virat Kohli was furious over his dismissal after he was given out off a full toss, which he felt was over waist height. - IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli 'No-Ball' Controversy: RCB's Reece Topley Calls For Clarity In Rules

BY PTI

As the rule stands now it states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease.

Since Kohli was standing outside the crease, the point where he made the contact with the ball did not matter. What mattered was where the ball would have ended up if Kohli was standing upright at the stepping crease.

As per the replays shown on air using the new ball tracking technology, the ball would have passed at 0.92 metres at the popping crease while Kohli's upright waist was measured at 1.04 metres.

So the ball was declared a legal delivery and the star RCB batter was adjudged out.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami