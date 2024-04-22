Cricket

Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy: Faf Du Plessis 'Thought Ball Was Higher Than Waist'

The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play at the Eden Gardens when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a seven-ball 18 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chase of 223 against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Advertisement

IPL%2FBCCI
Virat Kohli was involved in a heated debate with the on-field umpire in RCB's match against KKR. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday expressed his disagreement with the decision to give Virat Kohli out after the latter was caught off a waist-heigh full-toss by Harshit Rana on his own bowling. (More Cricket News)

The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play here when Kohli was dismissed for a seven-ball 18 during RCB’s chase of 223 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It was crazy, rules are rules. Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (during Kohli's dismissal).  I guess they measured it from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli was furious over his dismissal after he was given out off a full toss, which he felt was over waist height. - IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli 'No-Ball' Controversy: RCB's Reece Topley Calls For Clarity In Rules

BY PTI

The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist of Kohli when he made contact with the ball.

The star batter was standing just outside the crease at that moment.

Then TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli’s waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.

In that position, Kohli’s waist was measured at 1.04 meters, which meant the ball would have travelled past below the batter’s waistline if he was standing inside the crease.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mullanpur on April 21. - AP
KKR Vs RCB, PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In that case, this would have been a legal delivery and the Gough had to take call based on the available height reference.

However, Kohli was not having none of it as he left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Discusses Heatwave Measures With IMD; Cong-BJP War On Over PM Modi's 'Minority' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami