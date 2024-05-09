Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Lucknow Super Giants in a remarkable match. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played exceptional innings that set them apart. Their partnership was instrumental in the victory as they sensationally chased down 166 runs in just 9.4 overs, the highest 10-over score in any T20 on Thursday, May 8th. (More Cricket News)
Head and Sharma not only secured the win but also etched their names in various statistical records. Let's take a look at the records these two players created and broke.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's total of 167 runs in 9.4 overs against LSG is the highest by any team by the end of the tenth over in men's T20s. The previous highest was Worcestershire's 162 against Northamptonshire in 2018.
Most 50+ scores inside Powerplay in IPL
In the IPL, Travis Head made history by scoring four 50+ scores inside the Powerplay, all in IPL 2024. This remarkable feat places him second on the list, just behind David Warner, who holds the record with six such scores. Sunil Narine and Chris Gayle follow closely behind, each with three 50+ scores inside the Powerplay.
Head's exceptional performance in the Powerplay during the 2024 IPL season has undoubtedly cemented his place among the league's top performers.
Fewest balls to 100-run partnership (IPL)
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set a new record for the fastest 100-run partnership in IPL history during the 2024 season. Their partnership against DC Delhi saw them achieve the milestone in just 30 balls. They followed up this remarkable performance with another impressive partnership, reaching 100 runs in just 34 balls against LSG Hyderabad later in the same season.
This feat places them at the top of the list for the fastest 100-run partnerships in IPL history.
Highest total after first 10 overs in IPL
SRH set a new record for the highest total after the first 10 overs in IPL history during the 2024 season. In a sensational display of batting prowess, they scored a staggering 167 runs without losing any wickets in just 9.4 overs against LSG Hyderabad.
This remarkable performance eclipsed their own previous record of 158/4 against DC Delhi earlier in the same season. Other notable performances include 148/2 against MI Hyderabad and 141/2 against MI Hyderabad, both also during the 2024 season.
Highest Partnerships By Runs In IPL
This partnership is also now a part of highest runs partnership in IPL, however, Head and Abhishek are way far from the top, they are on 15th spot.
Most Sixes In T20
SRH hit 146 Sixes in 12 matches in IPL 2024, the most sixes hit by a team in any T20 tournament. The previous highest was 145 sixes by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018.
Travis Head and the young Indian talent, Abhishek Sharma, made quite a mark during the IPL 2024 season. They not only helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure some impressive victories but also earned themselves a place in the record books.