Cricket

Travis Head Hails Abhishek Sharma As 'Exciting Talent' For Indian Cricket

Travis Head (89 not out off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75 not out off 28), who have formed one of the most explosive pairings in the IPL this season, made a mockery of the 166-run target by overhauling it in just 9.4 overs. It was the highest ever 10 over score in history of men's T20 cricket

Advertisement

IPL/BCCI
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma thrashed Lucknow Super Giants with a solid partnership to chase down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

The destructive Travis Head has called his Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Abhishek Sharma an exciting talent for Indian cricket after the duo combined to pummel the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in a record IPL chase here. (As It Happened|Full Coverage)

Head (89 not out off 30) and Sharma (75 not out off 28), who have formed one of the most explosive pairings in the IPL this season, made a mockery of the 166-run target by overhauling it in just 9.4 overs. It was the highest ever 10 over score in history of men's T20 cricket.

Both the southpaws hit fours and sixes for fun in what was a sensational display of power-hitting.

Advertisement

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided fireworks for Sunrisers Hyderabad in chase of 166. - AP
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Take Sunrisers Hyderabad To 10-Wicket Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

BY Tejas Rane

"The partnership with Abhi has been fantastic, he's such an exciting talent for Indian cricket. We complement each other so well and he's very very enjoyable to be around, he's so excited and thinks about the game and yeah he's got a lot of energy so it's a great partnership to be involved in," said Head in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Head is in top form ahead of the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month, having aggregated 533 runs in 11 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 201.89. Sharma too has been striking at over 200.

Advertisement

"Whenever you're playing you want to be be as consistent as you can, you want to be getting runs. It's nice to be among the runs been nice to be playing well. That's not going to guarantee anything in the West Indies but it gives me the best chance to be in a very good mindset," said Head.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - X/@SunRisers
LSG Vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Working hard on training and I think we face a fair bit of spin in the Caribbean and wickets might become tougher as the tournament goes. So very pleased with how I played spin tonight, things that I'm working on in training are somewhat working in the moment," he added.

Sharma had also earned high praise from West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is a former coach of SRH.

"Again he is someone who I met while I was batting coach of SRH. I spent two years there. I am allowed to a bit biased when I see a left-hander, I just love a left-hander.

"Myself and Abhishek have developed a very good relationship, these youngsters are very humble. they want to learn," Lara had said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men