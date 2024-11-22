Vidarbha Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Vidarbha will clash against Odisha in this Group D round 1 fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 T20 tournament that kicks-off from November 23, Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Jitesh Sharma will be leading the Vidarbha side alongside the likes of Karun Nair, Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande. Vidarbha also possess LSG pacer Yash Thakur in the bowling arsenal.
As for Odisha, Govinda Poddar will lead them out in the T20 tournament.
Vidarbha Vs Odisha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Vidarbha Vs Odisha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match between Vidarbha Vs Odisha will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Vidarbha Vs Odisha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.