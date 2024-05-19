SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings

Welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing the second spot in the points table when they take on Punjab Kings in their last league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Pat Cummins-led side are through to the IPL 2024 playoffs and will look for some match practice whereas PBKS will be led by Jitesh Sharma as their English contingent have left the Indian shores for international duty. However, all eyes will on the weather in Hyderabad today as rain could play the spoilsport. For all the live score and updates of match 69 of IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS from Hyderabad, can check here.