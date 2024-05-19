SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings

Jitesh Calls It Right, Punjab Bat First In Hyderabad
Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma called it right at the toss and opted to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: DK's 'Words Of Wisdom'
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's remarkable turnaround to win six games on the trot and barge into the Indian Premier League playoffs this year will inspire other teams in future, believes wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.
RCB, who lost seven of their first eight games including six defeats in a row, came back roaring from the brink of elimination in the 17th edition of IPL to make the final four.
The Faf du Plessis-led side on Friday got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to seal the fourth spot in the points table.
"People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team," Karthik was quoted as saying in a RCB release. (PTI)
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing the second spot in the points table when they take on Punjab Kings in their last league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Pat Cummins-led side are through to the IPL 2024 playoffs and will look for some match practice whereas PBKS will be led by Jitesh Sharma as their English contingent have left the Indian shores for international duty. However, all eyes will on the weather in Hyderabad today as rain could play the spoilsport. For all the live score and updates of match 69 of IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS from Hyderabad, can check here.