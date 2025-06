Sports

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma's Knock Takes Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Qualifier

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, booking their spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. LSG had set a challenging target of 228, thanks to captain Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 118 off 61 balls and Mitchell Marsh's 67 off 37 balls. In response, Virat Kohli's 54 off 30 balls set the tone for RCB's chase, and Jitesh Sharma's explosive 85 off 33 balls, along with Mayank Agarwal's 41 off 23 balls, sealed the win with eight balls to spare. The victory propelled RCB to second place, setting up a Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.