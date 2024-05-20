Cricket

SRH Vs PBKS: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad welcomed Punjab Kings in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS, X Photo, BCCI
IPL 2024: PBKS lost to SRH by four wickets in match 69. Photo: X/IPL
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) concluded Match 69 of the Indian Premier League with a 4-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Sunday, May 19. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Punjab Kings were missing their English contingent and only included Rilee Rossouw as their foreign import in their starting XI. Jitesh Sharma led the side and after having won the toss, he sent his side into bat against SRH in Hyderabad.

PBKS openers Atharva Taide (46) and Prabhsimran Singh (71) put on a good show with the bat as the duo put on a 90-plus runs for the opening partnership.

Taide was dismissed by T Natarajan but Rossouw entered the fray and continued where his team's openers left off. The southpaw from South Africa hit 49 that included four maximums.

Skipper Jitesh Sharma too contributed with the bat with a defiant 32 as PBKS posted a massive 214/5 in their 20 overs. Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Punjab Kings finished ninth out of 10 teams - X/@PunjabKingsIPL
IPL 2024: PBKS' Sanjay Bangar Reveals Reason Behind His Team's Underwhelming Performance

BY PTI

In reply, Travis Head's stumps were disturbed by Arshdeep Singh first ball of the second innings. It was then left to Abhishek Sharma (66) and Rahul Tripathi (33) to bring parity to the SRH innings as they continued the onslaught of PBKS bowlers.

Despite the dismissals of Tripathi and Sharma, Nitish Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) made sure that the home side had no hiccups along the way.

Despite losing six wickets, SRH completed the formality and won the game by four wickets in 19.1 overs to come in second in the IPL 2024 points table.

Updated Points Table After RR Vs KKR

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders game was a washout which meant Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second in the table with RR coming in third.

