International

3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul

It's been three years since the extremist group took over, plunging Afghanistan into a deep human rights crisis.

taliban takeover afghanistan
Taliban Marks 3 Years Of Afghanistan Takeover | Photo: AP
info_icon

On August 15, 2021, the Islamic extremist group Taliban made its return to Afghanistan just as the United States announced it would be pulling out its troops from the country. Following their departure, the Taliban group seized power in the country and formed the government for the first time since 2001 - marking the fall of Kabul.

It's been three years since the extremist group took over, plunging Afghanistan into a deep human rights crisis.

Recalling The Fall Of Kabul

The Taliban government took over Afghanistan in 2021 after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed as American and NATO forces withdrew from the country. Before seizing power, the Taliban insurgency had been fighting foreign presence in Kabul for 20 years.

Despite seizing the power of the government, the Taliban has not been recognised as the official leadership by at least 106 countries such as India, the US, Iraq and more.

With the extremist group taking over, Western allies and donors immediately halted all development aid to Afghanistan to prevent the money falling into the Taliban's hand.

However, these donations would cover 75 percent of the previous government's expenses. With donations cut, Afghanistan plunged into an economic crisis as well as humanitarian crisis. Wom

From Ban On Girls' Education To Cutting Diplomatic Ties - Changes Made Under The Taliban

One of the first rules issued by the Taliban government was an immediate ban on education for girls and women in Afghanistan. Starting with a ban on university-level education, the Taliban later expanded its ban to girls, preventing education beyond the sixth grade.

Along with the ban on education, the Taliban also ordered an immediate closure of all salons and parlours in the country and stopped women, especially unmarried women, from working or having any job.

Apart from this, women were also banned form leaving the houses without donning a hijab, burqa or without a male member of the family. Women have also been banned from entering public spaces, such parks, gyms, and sports clubs.

As per UN Women, Afghanistan now ranks among the world’s countries with the highest rates of gender-based violence, majorly fueled by Taliban's drastic measures to clamp down on the rights of women.

Women in Afghanistan have been stripped of social privilege, decision-making power, and control over assets and resources.

More recently, the Taliban government cut off ties with diplomatic missions in 14 countries and decreed all passports, visas and documents issued by "instruments of the previous government" as invalid and illegal.

Based on the official statement issued by the Taliban government, consular services and documents from Afghan embassies in London, Berlin, Belgium, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Australia, Sweden, Canada and Norway will no longer be honoured.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  3. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  5. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online
  2. Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  4. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  5. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  3. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  4. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. I-Day 2024: Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot Hoists Flag As AAP Misses Jailed CM Kejriwal
  2. Independence Day LIVE: Celebrations Take Place Across India; J&K LG Addresses 'Terrorism' Issue
  3. Rulers Today Encouraging Divisive Thinking, Says Kharge During I-Day Speech At Congress HQ
  4. 'Will Create 75,000 New Medical Seats In Next 5 Years': PM Modi
  5. From Ramparts Of Red Fort, PM Modi Makes 'Secular Civil Code', 'One Nation One Election' Pitch In I-Day Address
Entertainment News
  1. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  3. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  4. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  5. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  4. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  5. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign