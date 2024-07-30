Taliban Declares Consular Services, Documents From UK, Canada And 12 Other Countries As Invalid

As Taliban rule in Afghanistan nears three years, the extremist government has decided to disavow Afghan diplomatic missions across the globe. In its latest announcement, the Taliban has stated that it will consider passports, visas and other documents from 14 countries as invalid.
As per the Taliban, no document signed and associated with Afghanistan's former Western-backed administration will be honoured and considered valid.
This decision marks the Taliban's latest attempt to seize control of the diplomatic missions since seizing power in 2021.
Afghan Documents, Passports, Visas From 14 Countries Declared Invalid
In an official statement on social media platform X, the foreign ministry under the Taliban government has stated that documents issued by missions in London, Berlin, Belgium, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Australia, Sweden, Canada and Norway will no longer be honoured.
The ministry added that it will "bear no responsibility" for such documents.
"All Afghan nationals living abroad and foreigners can visit the IEA political and consular missions in countries, other than the above-mentioned missions, to access consular services," the ministry added further.
With the Taliban yet to be recognised as the official government of Afghanistan, a majority of countries have not retained their ties with Kabul. Pakistan and China on the other hand have retained diplomatic ties and relations with the mission in Afghanistan and the Taliban government.
In 2023, the Taliban announced they would take charge of the Afghan embassies abroad. Chief spokesman for the extremist government Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the administration has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries.