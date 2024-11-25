Cricket

IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Faf, Bhuvneshwar, Washington To Spark Bidding Wars - 494 Players Left

Follow all the the live updates of the second and final day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, right HERE

25 November 2024
Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Screengrab
Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly went the extra mile for marquee Indian players on day one of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Which franchises will make the move today? Follow all the the live updates of the second and final day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, right HERE
IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: How Many Players Sold?

Check the full list of all players sold at the IPL 2025 Auction so far HERE

Who Will Go Under Hammer On IPL 2025 Auction Day 2?

After 84 players were snapped up on the opening day, the IPL 2025 auction continues with 494 players set to go under the hammer on Day 2. The spotlight is on several marquee names and rising stars as franchises finalize their rosters. Check the list below:

  1. Mayank Agarwal - India - INR 1 Crore

  • Faf du Plessis - South Africa - INR 2 Crore

  • Glenn Phillips - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore

  • Rovman Powell - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore

  • Ajinkya Rahanec - India - INR 1.5 Crore

  • Prithvi Shaw - India - INR 75 Lakh

  • Kane Williamson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore

  • Sam Curran - England - INR 2 Crore

  • Marco Jansen - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore

  • Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore

  • Krunal Pandya - India - INR 2 Crore

  • Nitish Rana - India - INR 1.5 Crore

  • Washington Sundar - India - INR 2 Crore

  • Shardul Thakur - India - INR 2 Crore

  • KS Bharat - India - INR 75 Lakh

  • Alex Carey - Australia - INR 1 Crore

  • Donovan Ferreira - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh

  • Shai Hope - West Indies - INR 1.25 Crore

  • Josh Inglis - Australia - INR 2 Crore

  • Ryan Rickelton - South Africa - INR 1 Crore

  • Deepak Chahar - India - INR 2 Crore

  • Gerald Coetzee - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore

  • Akash Deep - India - INR 1 Crore

  • Tushar Deshpande - India - INR 1 Crore

  • Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore

  • Mukesh Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore

  • Allah Ghazanfar - Afghanistan - INR 75 Lakh

  • Akeal Hosein - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore

  • Keshav Maharaj - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan - INR 2 Crore

  • Adil Rashid - England - INR 2 Crore

  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - Sri Lanka - INR 75 Lakh

    • Where To Watch IPL Auction Day 2 Live? 

    If you’re tuning in, catch the IPL 2025 auction live on Star Sports. Prefer streaming? Head over to the JioCinema app for all the action. It’s a long event, but you won’t want to miss a moment!

    IPL Auction Live Updates: What To Expect On Day 2 

    After a historic opening day in Jeddah, the IPL 2025 auction returns for its second act, promising even more drama and surprises. Sunday saw Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj take centre stage. While Lucknow Super Giants stunned with massive bids, Royal Challengers Bangaluru left fans puzzled with their cautious approach, and Delhi Capitals executed their strategy brilliantly.

    As the action unfolds today, expect fierce competition for marquee names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, and others.

    IPL Auction Live Updates: Welcome 

    Welcome to day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Day 1 saw lots of players being sold, namely Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul and some surprising names going unsold. What will day 2 hold in for us? The event will start at 3:30 PM IST.

