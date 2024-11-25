IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Faf, Bhuvneshwar, Washington To Spark Bidding Wars - 494 Players Left

Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Screengrab

Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly went the extra mile for marquee Indian players on day one of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Which franchises will make the move today? Follow all the the live updates of the second and final day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, right HERE

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2024, 01:46:30 pm IST IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: How Many Players Sold? Check the full list of all players sold at the IPL 2025 Auction so far HERE

25 Nov 2024, 01:39:29 pm IST Who Will Go Under Hammer On IPL 2025 Auction Day 2? After 84 players were snapped up on the opening day, the IPL 2025 auction continues with 494 players set to go under the hammer on Day 2. The spotlight is on several marquee names and rising stars as franchises finalize their rosters. Check the list below: Mayank Agarwal - India - INR 1 Crore Faf du Plessis - South Africa - INR 2 Crore Glenn Phillips - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore Rovman Powell - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore Ajinkya Rahanec - India - INR 1.5 Crore Prithvi Shaw - India - INR 75 Lakh Kane Williamson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore Sam Curran - England - INR 2 Crore Marco Jansen - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore Krunal Pandya - India - INR 2 Crore Nitish Rana - India - INR 1.5 Crore Washington Sundar - India - INR 2 Crore Shardul Thakur - India - INR 2 Crore KS Bharat - India - INR 75 Lakh Alex Carey - Australia - INR 1 Crore Donovan Ferreira - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh Shai Hope - West Indies - INR 1.25 Crore Josh Inglis - Australia - INR 2 Crore Ryan Rickelton - South Africa - INR 1 Crore Deepak Chahar - India - INR 2 Crore Gerald Coetzee - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore Akash Deep - India - INR 1 Crore Tushar Deshpande - India - INR 1 Crore Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore Mukesh Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore Allah Ghazanfar - Afghanistan - INR 75 Lakh Akeal Hosein - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore Keshav Maharaj - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan - INR 2 Crore Adil Rashid - England - INR 2 Crore Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - Sri Lanka - INR 75 Lakh



25 Nov 2024, 01:23:21 pm IST Where To Watch IPL Auction Day 2 Live? If you’re tuning in, catch the IPL 2025 auction live on Star Sports. Prefer streaming? Head over to the JioCinema app for all the action. It’s a long event, but you won’t want to miss a moment!

25 Nov 2024, 01:16:51 pm IST IPL Auction Live Updates: What To Expect On Day 2 After a historic opening day in Jeddah, the IPL 2025 auction returns for its second act, promising even more drama and surprises. Sunday saw Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj take centre stage. While Lucknow Super Giants stunned with massive bids, Royal Challengers Bangaluru left fans puzzled with their cautious approach, and Delhi Capitals executed their strategy brilliantly. As the action unfolds today, expect fierce competition for marquee names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, and others.