IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Faf, Bhuvneshwar, Washington To Spark Bidding Wars - 494 Players Left

IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: How Many Players Sold?
Who Will Go Under Hammer On IPL 2025 Auction Day 2?
After 84 players were snapped up on the opening day, the IPL 2025 auction continues with 494 players set to go under the hammer on Day 2. The spotlight is on several marquee names and rising stars as franchises finalize their rosters. Check the list below:
Mayank Agarwal - India - INR 1 Crore
Faf du Plessis - South Africa - INR 2 Crore
Glenn Phillips - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore
Rovman Powell - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore
Ajinkya Rahanec - India - INR 1.5 Crore
Prithvi Shaw - India - INR 75 Lakh
Kane Williamson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore
Sam Curran - England - INR 2 Crore
Marco Jansen - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore
Krunal Pandya - India - INR 2 Crore
Nitish Rana - India - INR 1.5 Crore
Washington Sundar - India - INR 2 Crore
Shardul Thakur - India - INR 2 Crore
KS Bharat - India - INR 75 Lakh
Alex Carey - Australia - INR 1 Crore
Donovan Ferreira - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh
Shai Hope - West Indies - INR 1.25 Crore
Josh Inglis - Australia - INR 2 Crore
Ryan Rickelton - South Africa - INR 1 Crore
Deepak Chahar - India - INR 2 Crore
Gerald Coetzee - South Africa - INR 1.25 Crore
Akash Deep - India - INR 1 Crore
Tushar Deshpande - India - INR 1 Crore
Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand - INR 2 Crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore
Mukesh Kumar - India - INR 2 Crore
Allah Ghazanfar - Afghanistan - INR 75 Lakh
Akeal Hosein - West Indies - INR 1.5 Crore
Keshav Maharaj - South Africa - INR 75 Lakh
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan - INR 2 Crore
Adil Rashid - England - INR 2 Crore
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - Sri Lanka - INR 75 Lakh
Where To Watch IPL Auction Day 2 Live?
If you’re tuning in, catch the IPL 2025 auction live on Star Sports. Prefer streaming? Head over to the JioCinema app for all the action. It’s a long event, but you won’t want to miss a moment!
IPL Auction Live Updates: What To Expect On Day 2
After a historic opening day in Jeddah, the IPL 2025 auction returns for its second act, promising even more drama and surprises. Sunday saw Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj take centre stage. While Lucknow Super Giants stunned with massive bids, Royal Challengers Bangaluru left fans puzzled with their cautious approach, and Delhi Capitals executed their strategy brilliantly.
As the action unfolds today, expect fierce competition for marquee names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, and others.
IPL Auction Live Updates: Welcome
Welcome to day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Day 1 saw lots of players being sold, namely Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul and some surprising names going unsold. What will day 2 hold in for us? The event will start at 3:30 PM IST.