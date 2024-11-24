Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ricky Ponting Eyes Impactful Buys As Punjab Kings Head Coach

Ponting explained that the decision to retain only two players before the auction was driven by the goal of building a strong core team from scratch

Ricky-Ponting
Punjab Kings' new head coach, Ricky Ponting. Photo: Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' new head coach, Ricky Ponting is all set for the Indian Premier League 2025 Player Mega Auction. (More Cricket News)

With a focus on building a successful team for the long term and creating a fun, dynamic environment, the two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain from Australia shared his approach and vision ahead of the event.

Ponting explained that the decision to retain only two players was driven by the goal of building a strong core team from scratch, with the ambition of making it one of the most competitive sides in the tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports, Ponting shared, “I’ve been fortunate to be part of some successful teams, like MI for a few years and then DC, where we had a good run making the playoffs. What attracted me to Punjab Kings was the potential I saw in some of their younger players."

"But more than that, the opportunity to start fresh was key. My goal is to transform this franchise into one of the powerhouses of the IPL and create a dynamic, fun environment that everyone wants to be a part of.”

Ponting also shared his approach for a successful auction, emphasizing three key factors to keep in mind.

“There are three crucial things for a successful auction,” he explained. “First, it’s important to stick to your strategy and not stray from it early on. Staying calm and clear at the auction table is also essential. Lastly, communication is vital, as you’ll be working closely with analysts and owners on the day.”

Punjab Kings have retained opener Prabhsimran Singh and middle-order batsman Shashank Singh. With the largest purse of Rs 110.5 crore among all IPL teams, the franchise is set to make strategic moves at the auction to build a strong squad.

