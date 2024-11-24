IPL Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer Sold To Punjab Kings For INR 26.75 Crore, Becomes Second-Most Expensive Player

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer momentarily broke the existing IPL record for the costliest player. He was snapped up by Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 26.75 crore. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
He was surpassed minutes later by India teammate Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for an astronomical INR 27 crore after Delhi Capitals exercised their Right To Match card.
The previous costliest cricketer at the Indian Premier League was Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore in the 2024 mini auction.
Iyer, who won the 2024 title with his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as captain, started with a base price of INR 2 crore.
