IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore

Destructive India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for an unprecedented INR 27 crore on Sunday (November 24, 2024) to become the costliest player in Indian Premier League history. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
He surpassed India teammate Shreyas Iyer, who had momentarily broken the existing IPL record after being snapped up by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore.
Pant went to LSG after his former franchise Delhi Capitals exercised their Right to Match card, but backed out after LSG raised the bid to INR 27 crore. The highly sought after keeper-batter was the last player in marquee set 1 and expectedly elicited the highest bid, which is likely to keep Pant as on top as the most expensive IPL player until the end of the mega auction.
Before the IPL 2025 mega auction began, the previous costliest cricketer at the Indian Premier League was Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore in the 2024 mini auction.