Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction

Priyansh Arya came to limelight during the recently held Delhi Premier League where he hit six sixes in an over

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings engaged in a heated bidding battle for Priyansh Arya before the latter signed the Delhi left-hander for Rs 3.80 crore on the second and final day of the Indian Premier League player auction. (Day 2 Highlights | More Cricket News)

The pay cheque of Rs 3.80 crore made the 23-year-old the highest paid uncapped player on the second day of the auction. Keep reading to know more about Priyansh Arya who will be representing Punjab Kings at the upcoming IPL.

Who Is Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya came to limelight during the recently held Delhi Premier League where he hit six sixes in an over. He was also the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 608 runs in 10 innings at an eye-catching strike rate of 198.69.

Arya just scored a match-winning century for Delhi in their opening game of this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Uttar Pradesh last week. He smashed 43-ball 102 with four fours and 10 sixes against an Uttar Pradesh bowling line-up consisting of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi and Piyush Chawla.

Even in last season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the southpaw wasDelhi’s top run-scorer, amassing 222 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 166.91.

The youngster will now play for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season under the guidance of Australian legend Ricky Ponting. Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal will be some his high profile teammates at Punjab.

