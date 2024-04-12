Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Lucknow Super Giants and Deli Capitals will face each other in the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Three key player battles that are worth looking out for from the LSG Vs DC match are below

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Lucknow Super Giants are set to meet Delhi Capitals in the group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday. The beautiful venue of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is ready to host the match. (Full IPL Coverage | Streaming)

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have won their last three matches on the trot after being defeated by Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won their single match of the season against CSK. They have lost four out of five matches so far and currently stand at the bottom of the points table.

Prithvi Shaw had shown some positive signs in his last two innings. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs are also in good form. Apart from them, no other batter has been impressive. Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma have been costly in the fast-bowling department.

Rishabh Pant will be looking forward to keep Delhi Capitals afloat in the tournament. - IPL/BCCI
LSG will miss their pace battery Mayank Yadav as he is out due to injury, but their last match's hero - Yash Thakur will be accompanying Mohsin Khan who is also making his comeback after missing the last game. Krunal Pandya, M Siddharth and Ravi Bishnoi - the spin-triplet of LSG have been very effective in their last three wins.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants both have a destructive batting order and an able bowling attack, especially their respective spin bowling department. So, three key player battles are worth watching out for from the LSG Vs DC match

1. Prithvi Shaw vs M Siddharth

Prithvi Shaw likes to take on bowlers at the start of the innings and LSG's M Siddharth has been given the duty to bowl tight overs in the powerplay. He doesn't give much room and his arm-ball comes at around 110kph which can create some issues for Shaw. However, Shaw is an experienced player who has evolved over the years, he will come up with some plan to tackle him at the start.

2. Quinton de Kock vs Khaleel Ahmed

Quinton de Kock has not played any vital innings so far but he can be very dangerous on his day. If he gets going, the DC bowlers will not find a way. Khaleel Ahmed can swing the ball both ways and that may create some problems for the veteran Proteas opener. He likes to give a solid start and will target the left-arm bowler from the word go.

3. Tristan Stubbs vs Yash Thakur

Tristan Stubbs displayed his mettle with his quick knock against Mumbai Indians where he made 70-odd in just 25 balls. He can hit big sixes and can also play grounded shots. Yash Thakur is a hit-the-deck bowler with raw pace and nice length in his deliveries. He will be eyeing to repeat his doing in this match as well and Stubbs will be on his list on Friday.

