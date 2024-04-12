Cricket

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Bangladesh

Lucknow Super Giants host Delhi Capitals for the group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head record and other details of the LSG Vs DC match of the IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

After a faltering start against Chennai Super Kings, LSG have won all three games and currently stand at number three on the points table. Their opponent are at the bottom of the table with a solo win against the CSK.

LSG's pace battery Mayank Yadav is ruled out for the entire week and will not be available for the selection on Friday. Yash Thakur, who claimed a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans will lead the seam attack with Mohsin Khan who will be available for selection after missing the last game due to injury.

Some of the star players from both teams have not performed well this season. For instance, David Warner from DC and Quinton de Kock from LSG have failed to deliver any noteworthy performances so far. Both left-handed batters need to step up their game and show their true potential in the upcoming match in Lucknow.

Head-to-Head Record, LSG Vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants have played three times against Delhi Capitals and have won all of them. LSG have been unbeaten against DC in the IPL history.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss Next Two Games

BY PTI

Live streaming details of the LSG Vs DC match in IPL 2024

When will the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 26th match of IPL 2024 will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 12, Friday, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in IPL 2023. - File/BCCI
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, History Of KL Rahul's Side

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Where to watch the LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

