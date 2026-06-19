IND A Vs SL A Preview, Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final: Spotlight On Sooryavanshi As India Take On Hosts In Title Clash

P PTI Published at: 21 June 2026 12:07 am

IND A Vs SL A Preview, Tri-Nation Series: India and Sri Lanka have faced each other twice in the league and have won a match each as they met one last time in the final in Dambulla on Sunday, June 20

P PTI Published at: 21 June 2026 12:07 am