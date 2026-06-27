Trump Unveils Limited-Edition U.S. Passport Featuring His Image For America's 250th Anniversary

Donald Trump unveiled a rendering of a commemorative U.S. passport marking America's 250th anniversary.
The passport will make Trump the first sitting U.S. President featured in Americans' travel documents.
The State Department has said the commemorative passport with custom artwork will be available from July 6.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a rendering of a new limited-edition U.S. passport featuring his image to mark the country's 250th anniversary of independence.
According to AFP, the State Department had previously announced that a commemorative passport featuring “custom artwork” would be available from July 6 to mark the United States' 250th anniversary. The passport rendering unveiled by Trump shows the design of the commemorative passport, which will make him the first sitting U.S. President to be featured in Americans' travel documents.
“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform while sharing the passport mock-up.
The rendering features a glowering Trump leaning on his desk with his signature below, set against the text of the Declaration of Independence. It appears to be based on a portrait taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok.
The opposite page shows a painting depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, alongside the words “United States of America 250.”
AFP reported that the White House also shared the passport rendering, carrying the words “PATRIOT PASSPORT.”
The State Department, which had previously announced that the commemorative passport with “custom artwork” would be available from July 6, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In April, a State Department official said the Trump-themed passports would only be available through in-person appointments in Washington “for as long as there is availability”, according to AFP.
Trump has aggressively put his personal stamp on government institutions, with banners of the president flying outside several government buildings and the Treasury Department saying his signature will soon appear on the one-dollar bill.
Trump also added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts until a court ruled that it should be removed.
The commemorative passport will make Trump the first sitting U.S. President to be featured in Americans' travel documents.
(With inputs from AFP)