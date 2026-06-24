Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Indian Prodigy To Use Separate Changing Room During England Tour - Report

“Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements, specifically changing room environments, are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments. It is our understanding that the player’s parents will be travelling with him at all times. They are staying in the same hotel, which is outside of usual protocol, but agreed on this occasion due to his age. This additional measure provides us with further confidence that he has family members that can provide the additional level of support and care,” the ECB added.