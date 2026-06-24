Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Indian Prodigy To Use Separate Changing Room During England Tour - Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to debut for India in the T20I series against Ireland
The 15-year-old could be made to use his own facilities for the ENG tour
The ECB is said to be collaborating closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that significant measures are implemented for the five T20Is
Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has just received his first call-up to the senior team, is expected to be given his own changing room during India's upcoming tour of England next month.
According to a report from The Guardian, it mentions that Sooryavanshi will need to utilise separate facilities for safety reasons, and the protocols have been established by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to be followed during the entire series.
A 15-year-old has the chance to make history by potentially becoming India's youngest international cricketer this Friday during the 1st T20I match against Ireland in Belfast. India is set to compete in two T20Is against Ireland before heading into a five-match T20I series against England, led by Harry Brook.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for being the youngest cricketer to represent India, having made his Test debut at just 16 years and 205 days old in 1989.
According to a report by The Guardian, both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prohibit U16 players from accessing adult changing rooms. As a result, the Rajasthan Royals player will need to utilize his own facilities, where he will also be joined by his parents.
The ECB is said to be collaborating closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that significant measures are implemented for the five T20Is.
“This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction. A safeguarding concern occurring during the event may, in some circumstances, be managed by the ICC. In addition to this, the ECB Safe Hands policy applies at all times. The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the Team Liaison Officer for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK,” the ECB told The Guardian.
“Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements, specifically changing room environments, are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments. It is our understanding that the player’s parents will be travelling with him at all times. They are staying in the same hotel, which is outside of usual protocol, but agreed on this occasion due to his age. This additional measure provides us with further confidence that he has family members that can provide the additional level of support and care,” the ECB added.
Max Dowman Example
In English sport, it is common practice to provide a separate changing room for U16 players, as exemplified by Arsenal's 16-year-old footballer, Max Dowman. Last season, the young footballer reportedly utilized his own changing room apart from his teammates until he celebrated his 16th birthday in December.
In India, there are no specific regulations for athletes, as Sooryavanshi had to share the same facilities with his RR teammates during the Indian Premier League.