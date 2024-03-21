Cricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Spinner Adam Zampa Withdraws From The Tournament - Report

The Aussie spinner played six matches last season for the Royals, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings

21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
As per reports, Adam Zampa has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Photo: File
Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. (More Cricket News)

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL.

