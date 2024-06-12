Marching into the Super 8 stage in style, Australia thrashed Namibia by nine wickets in match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua (West Indies) on Wednesday, June 12. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
The Adam Zampa-led Australian bowling skittled Namibia for a lowly 72-run total. Their batters then chased down the target in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 (off 17 balls) and 18 (off 9) respectively.
Josh Hazlewood (2/18) dislodged the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin, before in-form leg-spinner Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia. Zampa ended his spell with a wicket off his last ball, which was also his 100th T20I scalp.
Opening the bowling alongside Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also picked up a couple of wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis chipped in with a wicket each as Namibia slumped to their lowest-ever total in T20 internationals.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with 36 off 43 balls. His side were tottering at 43 for eight at one stage, and managed to cross the 50-run mark courtesy a lone hand from Erasmus.
Earlier, Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Nathan Ellis replaced Mitchell Starc in their playing XI, while Namibia gave youngster Jack Brassell and Ben Shikongo a go.
Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
Australia will next face Scotland on June 15 in Gros Islet (West Indies), while Namibia will stay in Antigua for their clash against England on June 15.