Adam Zampa (right) traps Zane Green LBW during the Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Wednesday (June 12). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Adam Zampa (right) traps Zane Green LBW during the Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Wednesday (June 12). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan