Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: How Marcus Stoinis's Heroics Seal Victory In Opener

Marcus Stoinis celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Aqib Ilyas
Australia overcame a rough start to open their T20 World Cup campaign with victory, as Marcus Stoinis dominated with bat and ball in a 39-run win over Oman.  (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Mitchell Marsh's side, who are hoping to follow in England's footsteps by capturing both limited-overs world titles after winning the ODI crown last year, slipped to 50-3 when Glenn Maxwell fell for a golden duck.

However, Stoinis (67 not out) teamed up with David Warner (56) to put on a partnership of 102 as they reached 164-5.

Stoinis was dropped soon after coming in and Oman would regret missing that opportunity as he smashed two fours and six maximums off his 36 deliveries faced.

David Warner is gearing up for his international swansong at the T20 World Cup. - null
T20 World Cup: Australia Will Miss 'Natural Winner' Warner When He Retires - Ponting

BY Stats Perform

The all-rounder was equally impressive with the ball, posting figures of 3-19, including the vital wicket of Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas (18) six overs in. Ayaan Khan hit 36 for Oman but their challenge was as good as over when he was bowled by Adam Zampa for his 300th T20 wicket.

However, Australia's win did come with an injury scare as Mitchell Starc left the field during his final over with an apparent calf issue, just three days out from their meeting with England in Barbados. 

Data Debrief: Stoinis in exclusive club

Stoinis showed his talents as a true all-rounder on Wednesday, becoming just the third player to score 50 or more runs and take three or more wickets in a single T20 World Cup match, and the first since Shane Watson achieved the feat twice in 2012.

