Cricket

T20 World Cup: Australia Will Miss 'Natural Winner' Warner When He Retires - Ponting

David Warner will complete his stage-by-stage international retirement at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, where Australia began their campaign against Oman on Thursday

David Warner is gearing up for his international swansong at the T20 World Cup.
info_icon

David Warner will leave "a really big set of shoes to fill" when he retires from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting says. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The 37-year-old will complete his stage-by-stage international retirement at the conclusion of the tournament, where Australia begin their campaign against Oman on Thursday.

AUS T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh. - X/CricketAus
Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Tejas Rane

The reigning Cricket World Cup winners and World Test champions, who will also play England, Scotland and Namibia in Group B, are aiming to complete the sweep of global international honours in the United States and West Indies.

Warner would be one of four players to have appeared in all three finals, along with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head.

A steady and injury-hit Indian Premier League season with the Delhi Capitals - led by three-time World Cup winner Ponting - led to question marks over his selection for this competition.

But, to Ponting, Warner's inclusion was never in doubt, and he is backing Jake Fraser-McGurk - the winner of the IPL's 2024 Electric Striker of the Season award and a travelling reserve - to fill the void when he brings the curtain down on his international career. 

"He's the sort of character you want to have around your team, especially in big tournaments like World Cups," Ponting told ESPNcricinfo.

"He's just one of those natural winners. Everything he does, he wants to win. You can see that with his attitude in the field and the way he goes about his cricket.

"There's more than just the runs that we'll be missing when Warner finally is gone. But hopefully, the depth of Australian cricket is good enough to find someone to come in and fill that void."

"It's going to be a really big set of shoes to fill, there's no doubt about that. They have got a lot of depth there.

"I'd be very surprised if he [Fraser-McGurk] doesn't go straight into the T20 team when David's finally done. I was lucky enough to coach him at the Delhi Capitals this year as well. He's got extreme talent."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Set For Third Term: Bangladesh PM, Sri Lanka President, Other World Leaders Invited For Oath-Taking
  2. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  4. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  5. ‘UP Ke Ladke’ Deliver A Big Blow To Saffron Party In Hindi Heartland
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. France 3-0 Luxembourg: Kylian Mbappe Hailed As 'Fantastic Leader' After Dominant Show
  2. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: PNG Rock UGA Early In Pursuit Of 78-Run Target
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Warner, Stoinis Rebuild After AUS's Early Stutter
  4. NBA Finals: Celtics' Porzingis Returns From Injury For Game 1 Against Mavericks
  5. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Wounded Rohit Sharma Finds Comfort In Opening Win
World News
  1. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UNRWA School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  3. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  4. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  5. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5