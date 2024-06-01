Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The ODI champions, Australia have a new leader at the helm in the form of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, as he looks to win his first WC title for the Kangaroos at the upcoming World Cup in the USA and West Indies. (More Cricket News)
The Aussies, who won the T20 title back in 2021, will have to negate the likes of England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland in their group B as they eye their second T20 title.
Aussies have some power-hitters in their ranks with Travis Head, fresh from his heroics in the IPL 2024, David Warner among others.
In bowling, Mitchell Starc who won KKR the IPL title, will be gunning to scalp more wickets on the slow and pacy West Indies and USA tracks. He is also Australia's leading T20 wicket-taker at the WCs, with 27 scalps in 20 games.
Speaking of the T20 WC, 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team will play at least four matches from the same group. The top two will advance to the Super 8s, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.
In the Super 8s, eight teams will be further divided into two groups. Each side will play a total of three games. The top two sides from those groups will determine the semi-finalists.
The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.
Australia's Group
Australia are pooled in B alongside rivals England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland.
Australia's Fixtures
Group fixtures: Oman (6 June), England (8 June), Namibia (12 June) and Scotland (16 June)
Australia's Squad
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.
Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in Australia?
Fans Down Under can watch the tournament on Prime Video.