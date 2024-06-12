Namibia Three Down In 4.1 Overs
Josh Hazlewood has struck twice, and Pat Cummins has bagged a wicket too to leave Namibia reeling at 15 for three after 4.1 overs. Early success for the Aussies as they seek a confirmation of their Super 8s qualification today.
Drizzle Stops, Play Underway
The drizzle has relented in minutes, and play is underway almost on time. Seasoned Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has the ball in hand and Namibian openers Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin are at the crease. Seven runs result off the first over, including an edged four over slips.
Drizzling In Antigua, Covers Come On
A little bit of drizzle has announced itself, right after the two teams' national anthems. Both sets of players are out at the centre but covers have been brought on over the pitch and the main square, as a precautionary measure.
What Captains Said At Toss
Mitchell Marsh: It looks a nice wicket. Nathan Ellis comes in for Mitchell Starc, that's the change. We have played a lot of cricket, looking forward to the challenge. It was a real change in the last game, that was pleasing.
Gerhard Erasmus: We have three changes, youngster Jack Brassell gets a go, as does Ben Shikongo. We would have bowled first as well. What an exciting prospect for us. Hopefully it will be an upset if we beat the mighty Australia, we will give our best shot.
Toss Update
Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
Australia Vs Namibia Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 24
Welcome to our live coverage of match 24 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Australia and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua (West Indies) on Wednesday, June 12. The Aussies will be expected to win this game with ease and confirm their progression to the Super 8s today. But Namibia have shown spunk in the recent past and would love to throw a spanner in Mitchell Marsh and Co's works. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AUS vs NAM match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)