Bangladesh A Vs Melbourne Stars Academy, Top End T20 Series Match 27: MSA edge BAN-A By 3 Wickets In Thriller

In reply, Melbourne Stars had a rocky start, losing wickets in clusters to slip to 29-3 and later 61-6, but Jonathan Merlo’s match-winning 61 off 38 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes, turned the tide. Despite late strikes from Bangladesh bowlers, the Stars crossed the line at 157-7 in 19.2 overs, with Christian Howe (15)* holding firm.