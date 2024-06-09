Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. . (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. . (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)