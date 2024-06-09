Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Pulling Out Of IPL Was 'Best Thing' For WC Preps, Says Adam Zampa

Cricket pundits have started drawing comparisons between Zampa and the legendary Shane Warne, following the former's crucial role in Australia's title-winning run at the the 2021 T20 World Cup

. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. . (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Australia spinner Adam Zampa said that pulling out of IPL 2024 was the "best thing" to do coming into the T20 World Cup, adding that skipping the league also allowed him to spend time with family and tend to injuries. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Zampa played a pivotal role Australia's 36-run win against arch-rival England at the Kensington Oval here on Saturday with the leg-spinner getting rid of both the openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, in quick succession after they had given the defending champions a solid 73-run start in the chase of 201/7.

"Yeah, obviously made that decision a little while ago to pull out of the IPL and I thought it was the best thing for me moving forward into this World Cup," said Zampa at the post-match press conference.

"I was tired, I had some niggles and I'm a family man as well, so trying to put them first over work sometimes is pretty important.

"I actually am a bit of a slow starter and I put in a little bit of extra work. My body feels great and I just did that bit of extra work. Maybe a bit more bowling than I usually would before a tournament like this. And then the practice games and everything just feels nice at the moment," he added.

Australia beat England by 36 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 match. - null
T20 World Cup: England On The Brink Of Exit After Loss To Australia - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

With the win, Australia climbed to the top of Group B with four points, while England slumped to fourth.

Cricket pundits have started drawing comparisons between Zampa and the legendary Shane Warne, following the former's crucial role in Australia's title-winning run at the the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Zampa also stepped up in big matches during the ODI World Cup last year, but the 32-year-old said the thought had never crossed his mind.

"Never really thought of it that way, to be honest. Like I had to fight for my position in the team for a long time. And then I was lucky enough to have captains that backed me, (Aaron) Finch really backed me in. And it's the same with (Pat) Cummins and (Mitchel) Marsh as well.

"And under this coaching management, my role is clear, I've done the work over time to build up that skill level. But in terms of actually my role in the team, I get backed to take wickets and try and win the game for us and I absolutely feel that with our leadership.

Zampa feels his skills had improved over the years.

"As I said, I reckon I did the work when I was young, I went through some rough patches for sure, I got dropped I was in and out of the team a little bit and then I was probably in the team and not bowling that well -- but in the last few years that skill is definitely better than it was eight years ago when I started. And then as I said, the leadership, it helps me feel at home."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon; Kharge To Attend Swearing-In
  2. Book Review: A Yatra Of Unity And Discovery
  3. Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur
  4. NEET UG Result Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over 'Irregularities' in NEET Result Ahead Of Oath Taking
  5. The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics
  2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
  3. Sonam Kapoor Gets First Edition Of Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali' From Hubby As Birthday Gift
  4. Penn Badgley Exclaims ‘I Am In A Music Video’ As He Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Role
  5. Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry And Others Have A Blast At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Pulling Out Of IPL Was 'Best Thing' For WC Preps, Says Adam Zampa
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. India's Sanjivani Jadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  5. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
  2. EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
  3. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
  4. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  5. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon; Kharge To Attend Swearing-In
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win