AUS Vs WI, 3rd T20I Match Report: Andre Russell, Shane Rutherford Star As West Indies Earn 37-Run Consolation Win

Glenn Maxwell, who made a brisk unbeaten century in the second T20, was clean bowled by Romario Shepherd with a superb leg stump yorker for 12 before Tim David made a rapid unbeaten 41 off 19 balls and reduced the margin of defeat. “Thought we were in a great position, went for the kill to try and get a few more wickets,” Marsh said. “We were on the wrong end of it, fair play to West Indies.”