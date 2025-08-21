Serie A: Bonny Embraces Inter Milan Challenge After Receiving Help From Martinez & Thuram

Bonny completed his switch to Inter last month, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract for a reported €23m, while also reuniting with former Parma boss Cristian Chivu

Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny against Monaco in pre-season
  • Ange-Yoan Bonny signed for Inter from Parma

  • The French international has reunited with his former boss Chivu

  • Bonny will be competing against the likes of Martinez and Thuram

Ange-Yoan Bonny labelled his summer transfer to Inter as "truly beautiful" after receiving advice from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram before joining the Serie A giants. 

Bonny completed his switch to Inter last month, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract for a reported €23m, while also reuniting with former Parma boss Cristian Chivu. 

The 21-year-old has impressed for Parma over the last two seasons, registering 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, while also helping them return to the top-flight. 

The France youth international will be looking to challenge Martinez and Thuram for a starting position, but thanked his new team-mates for their help following his transfer.

Bonny expressed his delight about Chivu's confidence in him to make his move to Inter happen, though he is now focused on proving his worth on the pitch in 2025-26. 

"My relationship with him [Chivu] hasn't changed; he's the same coach from Parma, just at a higher level, but with the same qualities," Bonny told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He's direct, demanding and honest. I'm really glad I crossed paths with him at the right moment in my career. I owe him so much. I'm here also thanks to him.

"Now I'm very motivated and I'll try to earn my space because this is only the beginning.

"It's been a period of adaptation, discovery and even struggle. It's all truly beautiful."

Bonny also acknowledged that he has some way to go before matching the level of Martinez and Thuram, who shone for Inter in 2024-25. 

In Serie A last season, only four players scored more goals than Thuram's tally of 14, while Martinez also chipped in with 12 goals and three assists for Inter. 

"I study them [Martinez and Thuram], I try to understand the details, the way they move, with and without the ball.

"Right now, I'm far away, but I hope to get closer to their level one day. Both Lautaro and Thuram told me two simple things, like older brothers.

"First, 'enjoy yourself', second, 'always look for the goal' because we're strikers and we're judged also by the goals we score."

