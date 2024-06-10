Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Pulling Out Of IPL Best Thing For Me' Says AUS's Adam Zampa

Cricket pundits have started drawing comparisons between Adam Zampa and the legendary Shane Warne, following the former's crucial role in Australia's title-winning run at the the 2021 T20 World Cup

Adam Zampa (Right) celebrates a wicket at the T20 World Cup. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia spinner Adam Zampa said that pulling out of IPL 2024 was the "best thing" to do coming into the T20 World Cup, adding that skipping the league also allowed him to spend time with family and tend to injuries. (More Cricket News)

Zampa played a pivotal role Australia's 36-run win against arch-rival England at the Kensington Oval here on Saturday with the leg-spinner getting rid of both the openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, in quick succession after they had given the defending champions a solid 73-run start in the chase of 201/7.

"Yeah, obviously made that decision a little while ago to pull out of the IPL and I thought it was the best thing for me moving forward into this World Cup," said Zampa at the post-match press conference.

"I was tired, I had some niggles and I'm a family man as well, so trying to put them first over work sometimes is pretty important.

"I actually am a bit of a slow starter and I put in a little bit of extra work. My body feels great and I just did that bit of extra work. Maybe a bit more bowling than I usually would before a tournament like this. And then the practice games and everything just feels nice at the moment," he added.

With the win, Australia climbed to the top of Group B with four points, while England slumped to fourth.

Zampa also stepped up in big matches during the ODI World Cup last year, but the 32-year-old said the thought had never crossed his mind.

"Never really thought of it that way, to be honest. Like I had to fight for my position in the team for a long time. And then I was lucky enough to have captains that backed me, (Aaron) Finch really backed me in. And it's the same with (Pat) Cummins and (Mitchel) Marsh as well.

"And under this coaching management, my role is clear, I've done the work over time to build up that skill level. But in terms of actually my role in the team, I get backed to take wickets and try and win the game for us and I absolutely feel that with our leadership.

Zampa feels his skills had improved over the years.

"As I said, I reckon I did the work when I was young, I went through some rough patches for sure, I got dropped I was in and out of the team a little bit and then I was probably in the team and not bowling that well -- but in the last few years that skill is definitely better than it was eight years ago when I started. And then as I said, the leadership, it helps me feel at home."

