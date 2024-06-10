Cricket

India Vs Pakistan: Men In Blue Out For Their 4th Lowest T20 World Cup Total - Check Full List

Despite a strong showing in the first 10 overs, a disastrous second half saw India lose plot and getting bowled out with one full over still remaining. India lost last seven wicket for just 30 runs

AP/Adam Hunger
Virat Kohli after his dismissal in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

India on Sunday recorded their fourth-lowest total in T20 World Cup history when they were bowled out for 119 in the first innings against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Scorecard  | Follow Live)

Two of India's lowest totals in the T20 World Cup have come against New Zealand in the 2016 and 2021 editions of the event. India were bowled out for 79 in the opening match of the 2016 T20 World Cup and in 2021 the Men In Blue recorded their second lowest total of 110/7.

India's Lowest Totals In T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant made a strong comeback and scored 36 runs in match against Ireland. - RishabhPant17/X
India Vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant Reacts On 'Tel Lagao Dabur Ka, Wicket Lo Babar Ka' Chants

BY Outlook Sports Desk

79 vs NZ Nagpur 2016
110/7 vs NZ Dubai 2021
118/8 vs SA Nottingham 2009
119 vs Pak New York 2024
130/4 vs SL Mirpur 2014

India's third lowest score of 118/8 came against South Africa in 2009 in Nottingham. Sunday's 119 has now become the fourth-lowest displacing 130/4 that came in the 2014 T20 World Cup Final.

An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. - AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Release Imran Khan' Banners Fly Past New York Stadium - Watch

BY Gaurav Thakur

India Vs Pakistan 1st Innings

Despite a strong showing in the first 10 overs, a disastrous second half saw India lose plot and getting bowled out with one full over still remaining. India lost last seven wicket for just 30 runs.

After being put into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Indian openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both were dismissed early trying to push the scoring rate.

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel then combined for a small but impactful partnership. India were 89/3 after 11.1 overs when Suryakumar Yadav fell on the next ball. From there onwards Indian innings kept going down hill with wickets falling in clusters.

Pant was India's top scorer with 42 while Axar got 20. Only Pant, Axar and Rohit were the batter who were able to touch double digits.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Nassem Shah picked three wickets each and Mohammed Amir got two. Shaheen Shah Afridi also got a wicket.

Tags

