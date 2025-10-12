IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

India's 330-run tally leaves Australia chasing the highest successful run chase in women's ODIs, with the the current record being 302/4 by Sri Lanka against South Africa in 2024

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs australia icc womens odi world cup 2025 highest total record
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and batting partner Pratika Rawal run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Photo: Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India register their highest total in Women's ODI World Cups

  • 330-run tally their second highest against Australia women in ODIs

  • Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest, youngest to score 5,000 ODI runs

The Indian top-order delivered when it mattered, as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's classy knocks took the team to a record 330-run total against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 12).

This is India's highest ever total in Women's ODI World Cups, eclipsing the previous best of 317 for 8 against West Indies in Hamilton in 2022. It is also their second highest total against Australia women in ODIs, after the 369 registered in Delhi, earlier this year.

India's 330-run tally leaves the Aussies chasing the highest successful run chase in women's ODIs, with the the current record being 302/4 by Sri Lanka against South Africa in 2024.

Smriti Mandhana's 5000-Run Feat

Earlier, Mandhana became the fastest as well as youngest batter to score 5,000 runs in women's one-day international history as she stroked her way to a 66-ball 80. Mandhana is only the second Indian after Mithali Raj and fifth overall to reach the milestone in women’s ODIs.

She got to the 5,000-run landmark in 112 innings, improving the previous record set by Stafanie Taylor (129 innings). The southpaw is also the fastest to get there in terms of balls faced (5569), bettering the mark of Suzie Bates (6182 balls).

Related Content
Related Content

How India Got To 330-Run Total

Asked to bat first, India were served well by Mandhana and Rawal (75, 96 balls) on a pitch that had little assistance for the Aussie bowlers. The genesis of India's batting charge was in the 155-run opening stand between Mandhana and Rawal in just 24.3 overs, also atoning for their previous individual and joint failures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa in the ICC showpiece.

Mandhana’s dismissal briefly allowed Australia to make a comeback, getting rid of Rawal, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol. India were suddenly at 240 for four in the 38th over, and on the verge of squandering the hitherto acquired momentum.

But Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues added 54 runs for the fifth wicket to push India closer to the 300-run mark, before Ghosh holed out in the deep off pacer Annabel Sutherland (5/40), the best bowler on view for the visitors in this match. With spinners and pacers struggling alike under the lights, India’s focus was on acquiring as many runs as possible in the back 10, and finished with taking 90 runs in them but lost the remaining six wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Visitors Off To Flying Start | AUS-W 55-0 (7)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Thriller Time At Al Amerat!| UAE 119-6 (18)

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: John Campbell Produces Attacking Knock As West Indies Drag Match Further

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  3. US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India

  4. ED Arrests Reliance Group Executive Linked To Anil Ambani In Money Laundering Case

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  2. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  3. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Jubilation Amid Hopes for Lasting Peace - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics