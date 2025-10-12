IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

India register their highest total in Women's ODI World Cups
330-run tally their second highest against Australia women in ODIs
Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest, youngest to score 5,000 ODI runs
The Indian top-order delivered when it mattered, as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's classy knocks took the team to a record 330-run total against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 12).
This is India's highest ever total in Women's ODI World Cups, eclipsing the previous best of 317 for 8 against West Indies in Hamilton in 2022. It is also their second highest total against Australia women in ODIs, after the 369 registered in Delhi, earlier this year.
India's 330-run tally leaves the Aussies chasing the highest successful run chase in women's ODIs, with the the current record being 302/4 by Sri Lanka against South Africa in 2024.
Smriti Mandhana's 5000-Run Feat
Earlier, Mandhana became the fastest as well as youngest batter to score 5,000 runs in women's one-day international history as she stroked her way to a 66-ball 80. Mandhana is only the second Indian after Mithali Raj and fifth overall to reach the milestone in women’s ODIs.
She got to the 5,000-run landmark in 112 innings, improving the previous record set by Stafanie Taylor (129 innings). The southpaw is also the fastest to get there in terms of balls faced (5569), bettering the mark of Suzie Bates (6182 balls).
How India Got To 330-Run Total
Asked to bat first, India were served well by Mandhana and Rawal (75, 96 balls) on a pitch that had little assistance for the Aussie bowlers. The genesis of India's batting charge was in the 155-run opening stand between Mandhana and Rawal in just 24.3 overs, also atoning for their previous individual and joint failures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa in the ICC showpiece.
Mandhana’s dismissal briefly allowed Australia to make a comeback, getting rid of Rawal, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol. India were suddenly at 240 for four in the 38th over, and on the verge of squandering the hitherto acquired momentum.
But Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues added 54 runs for the fifth wicket to push India closer to the 300-run mark, before Ghosh holed out in the deep off pacer Annabel Sutherland (5/40), the best bowler on view for the visitors in this match. With spinners and pacers struggling alike under the lights, India’s focus was on acquiring as many runs as possible in the back 10, and finished with taking 90 runs in them but lost the remaining six wickets.
(With PTI inputs)