Cricket

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Release Imran Khan' Banners Fly Past New York Stadium - Watch

The poster with 'Release Imran Khan' banner was spotted during India's batting against Pakistan in the much-awaited clash between the two arch-rivals

Release Imran Khan Banner, Ind vs Pak, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, New York, AP Photo
An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz
info_icon

Banners calling for the release of the jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flew past the New York Stadium during the early phase of the India-Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. (Scorecard  | Follow Live)

The poster with 'Release Imran Khan' banner was spotted during India's batting against Pakistan in the much-awaited clash between the two arch-rivals.

The start of the match got delayed due to rain in New York due to rain and even after the match started players had to walk back to the pavillion after the heavens opened up again just after the first over.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

