IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Release Imran Khan' Banners Fly Past New York Stadium - Watch

An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz

An aircraft tows a banner which reads "Release Imran Khan" as it flies over the venue of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz