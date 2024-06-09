IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'Release Imran Khan' Banners Fly Past New York Stadium - Watch

Banners calling for the release of the jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flew past the New York Stadium during the early phase of the India-Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. (Scorecard | Follow Live)
The poster with 'Release Imran Khan' banner was spotted during India's batting against Pakistan in the much-awaited clash between the two arch-rivals.
The start of the match got delayed due to rain in New York due to rain and even after the match started players had to walk back to the pavillion after the heavens opened up again just after the first over.
Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first.