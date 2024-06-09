Cricket

India Vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant Reacts On 'Tel Lagao Dabur Ka, Wicket Lo Babar Ka' Chants

The Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who recently featured on a popular news show was asked about this chant and he gave an interesting answer to the question

RishabhPant17/X
Rishabh Pant made a strong comeback and scored 36 runs in match against Ireland. Photo: RishabhPant17/X
info_icon

Fans make the India vs Pakistan rivalry what it is and they have unusual ways of enjoying the face off. Apart from the accolades and jeers that come from the stands, many creative chants also reach the ears of the players during the match. (Scorecard |Follow Live)

In recent times, one such chant that catched the attention of social media was the targeting of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with chants of 'Tel lagao dabur ka, wicket lo Babar Ka'.

Pakistan lost to the United States in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash. - AP/Tony Gutierrez
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"If we are going to see it from a player's perspective, then they also work hard for their country. These kind of banters keep on going and the interesting part is, it brings a lot of emotion from both the countries."

"These narratives made by the fans like 'Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka' (laughs), makes the competition more interesting," the left-hander said on India TV's show, 'Aap Ki Adaalat'.

Pant is expected to play at number three again after he batted in the position in India's warm up match with Bangladesh and opening match against Ireland.

Rishabh Pant alongside Rohit Sharma in an earlier season of IPL - X/@mipaltan
ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's Pre-Game Tease - India's Likely Lineup Hinted Before Clash With Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India skipper Rohit Sharma speaking on Saturday indicated that Rishabh Pant would continue to feature in the top order, aiming to add variety to the predominantly right-handed lineup

"Watched Pant play the first few matches in the IPL and made up my mind. It was about having the right batting position. His counter-attacking skill will be helpful, given we cannot play Yashasvi. He has got an all-round game. Besides the openers, none of the other batting position is fixed, unless it us a Super Over. We want to be flexible," Rohit Sharma said.

India play Pakistan in the much-awaited clash between the arch-rivals in New York on June 9, Sunday in match 19 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

