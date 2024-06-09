Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset

Gary Kirsten, who was head coach of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup, said Babar Azam and Co do not need any extra motivation for the high-voltage encounter in New York

Pakistan vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Pakistan lost to the United States in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash. Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
info_icon

It doesn't get any bigger than an India vs Pakistan clash in cricket, and the latter's head coach Gary Kirsten is cognizant of that ahead of the two teams' titanic tussle at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York (Nassau County Stadium, Long Island) on Sunday, June 9. (Streaming | Key Battles | Key Stats)

Kirsten, who was at the helm of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup, said Babar Azam and Co do not need any extra motivation for the high-voltage encounter. He also said that Pakistan "have to forget about" their shock loss to United States and move ahead.

IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Don't Be Surprised If Pakistan Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed As Captain After India Defeat - File Photo
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Relive Every Indo-Pak Clash In 20-Over Showpiece

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It's a big game India (versus) Pakistan, there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game,” Kirsten told reporters in New York on match eve.

“We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward, that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves,” Pakistan’s limited-overs coach added.

India have been based in New York and played two matches, including one warm-up game against Bangladesh, but Pakistan will be playing at the venue for the first time.

Rishabh Pant alongside Rohit Sharma in an earlier season of IPL - X/@mipaltan
ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's Pre-Game Tease - India's Likely Lineup Hinted Before Clash With Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nevertheless, Kirsten refused to see it as an advantage to India. “We are going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets and how we can put pressure on the opposition,” he said. “I'm not sure because I can't predict what's going to happen. I don't know whether it'll be an advantage,” he added.

As India head coach at the time, Kirsten was on duty at the 2011 World Cup semi-final clash in Mohali between the two teams. He felt that Sunday's contest had a different feeling as compared to that. “I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan,” he said.

The former South Africa batter, however, did not think he could offer any additional information on account of observing Indian players closely during his stint with Gujarat Titans as their mentor in the Indian Premier League.

India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. - Photo: AP/PTI
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: What's New York’s Weather Forecast?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“These players have seen enough of each other and how they play. In the end, we want to make sure that we get our game right looking at the conditions and what is required on the conditions because I think that's going to be a big play,” he said.

Kirsten further said that Pakistan will need a team effort to challenge India. “It's never nice, not winning games for any player. They (Pakistan players) are trying their best. The important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team,” he said.

“Yes, we need individuals to make good performances. But playing games like this, (what is needed) is a real team effort. It's a big game.”

“(What happened) two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone, so we move on,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  3. Monsoon Reaches Mumbai 2 Days Early
  4. IMD Issues Orange Alert In Two Districts In Kerala
  5. Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  3. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  4. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  5. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  2. India's Sanjivani Jadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  5. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win