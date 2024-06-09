It doesn't get any bigger than an India vs Pakistan clash in cricket, and the latter's head coach Gary Kirsten is cognizant of that ahead of the two teams' titanic tussle at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York (Nassau County Stadium, Long Island) on Sunday, June 9. (Streaming | Key Battles | Key Stats)
Kirsten, who was at the helm of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup, said Babar Azam and Co do not need any extra motivation for the high-voltage encounter. He also said that Pakistan "have to forget about" their shock loss to United States and move ahead.
“It's a big game India (versus) Pakistan, there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game,” Kirsten told reporters in New York on match eve.
“We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward, that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves,” Pakistan’s limited-overs coach added.
India have been based in New York and played two matches, including one warm-up game against Bangladesh, but Pakistan will be playing at the venue for the first time.
Nevertheless, Kirsten refused to see it as an advantage to India. “We are going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets and how we can put pressure on the opposition,” he said. “I'm not sure because I can't predict what's going to happen. I don't know whether it'll be an advantage,” he added.
As India head coach at the time, Kirsten was on duty at the 2011 World Cup semi-final clash in Mohali between the two teams. He felt that Sunday's contest had a different feeling as compared to that. “I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan,” he said.
The former South Africa batter, however, did not think he could offer any additional information on account of observing Indian players closely during his stint with Gujarat Titans as their mentor in the Indian Premier League.
“These players have seen enough of each other and how they play. In the end, we want to make sure that we get our game right looking at the conditions and what is required on the conditions because I think that's going to be a big play,” he said.
Kirsten further said that Pakistan will need a team effort to challenge India. “It's never nice, not winning games for any player. They (Pakistan players) are trying their best. The important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team,” he said.
“Yes, we need individuals to make good performances. But playing games like this, (what is needed) is a real team effort. It's a big game.”
“(What happened) two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone, so we move on,” he added.
(With PTI inputs)