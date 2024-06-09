Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's Pre-Game Tease - India's Likely Lineup Hinted Before Clash With Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: Indian team's captain Rohit Sharma dropped major hints about India's probable T20 World Cup lineup in a recent press conference before the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, set to take place on Saturday

X/@mipaltan
Rishabh Pant alongside Rohit Sharma in an earlier season of IPL Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

Rohit Sharma hinted at India's potential lineup during a recent press conference before the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on Saturday. He indicated that Rishabh Pant would continue to feature in the top order, aiming to add variety to the predominantly right-handed lineup. (More Cricket News)

Sharma emphasized Pant's counter-attacking abilities against spinners, stating their importance as the tournament progresses, particularly during matches in the West Indies. This subtle hint gives out the probable tactical blue-print of India's line up in T20 World Cup. It is a strategic move to capitalize on Pant's aggressive batting style in crucial moments of the game.

During the media interaction Sharma talked about Pant and how his form in the Indian Premier League helped the skipper make up his mind.

"Watched Pant play the first few matches in the IPL and made up my mind. It was about having the right batting position. His counter-attacking skill will be helpful, given we cannot play Yashasvi. He has got an all-round game. Besides the openers, none of the other batting position is fixed, unless it us a Super Over. We want to be flexible," Rohit Sharma said.

The Mumbaikar hinted that Rishabh Pant will continue to bat at No. 3 as he did against Ireland earlier.

India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their 2023 ODI World Cup clash. - File/AP
Rishabh Pant had a stellar IPL 2024 season, making a remarkable comeback after an injury. His outstanding performance placed him among the contenders for the orange cap. Pant's campaign with Delhi Capitals saw him secure the 12th spot on the list, tallying an impressive total of 446 runs, with a highest score of 88 not out.

His batting average stood at 40.55, while his strike rate soared at 155.40, showcasing his explosive style. Throughout the season, Pant managed to hit three half-centuries and 25 boundaries, contributing significantly to his team's success.

Rishabh Pant last faced Pakistan in September 2022 in Dubai. His stats for that match were 14 runs scored from 23 balls faced, with 12 of those runs coming from boundaries. He maintained a strike rate of 116.66 before being caught.

Pant will be a vital part of the Indian squad as they prepare to confront Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9th.

Tags

