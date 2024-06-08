Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup Match 19: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The inaugural T20 World champions India will take on 2009 champions Pakistan in a mother of all battles clash at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9

India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup, AP file photo
India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their 2023 ODI World Cup clash. Photo: File/AP
The surface has been the most talk about aspect in the build-up to the all-important clash. However, the form? India walk into the fixture with a lot of confidence, but Pakistan will need to find their mojo as well as a miracle to turn it all around.

The surface has been the most talk about aspect in the build-up to the all-important clash. However, the form? India walk into the fixture with a lot of confidence, but Pakistan will need to find their mojo as well as a miracle to turn it all around. 

There could be a few changes in both camps with India likely to bring in Kuldeep Yadav with Azam Khan facing a bench for Saim Ayub. 

Here are the three key battles that could make the India vs Pakistan match interesting.

Babar Azam Vs Kuldeep Yadav

After missing the Ireland clash, India could bring in Kuldeep Yadav to spin a web around an already hurt Pakistan batting unit. On the other hand, the skipper Babar Azam will be hopeful of taking the attack to the opposition and put them on the backfoot. 

Rohit Sharma Vs Shaheen Afridi

The selfless Rohit Sharma will look to take India off to a positive start against a lethal Pakistan bowling unit and try to make the new rock slightly old whereas left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi will look to swing the new ball, make it talk and pick early wickets to help Pakistan get ahead. 

Fakhar Zaman Vs Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan’s explosive left-handed Zaman will be a crucial piece if the Asian side will look to get two points against India. Zaman will take the aggressive approach to get some quick runs under his belt. However, Rohit Sharma could bring in Bumrah to break the piece and control the run flow if Zaman gets going. The Zaman-Bumrah battle could potentially dictate which way the game might swing. 

