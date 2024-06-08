Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match 19 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About India Vs Pakistan

Who will win in the India Vs Pakistan, match 19 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

The India vs Pakistan tie at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was a roaring success.
info_icon

The eagerly awaited match that many South Asians have been anticipating is finally here: India vs. Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at the newly constructed Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)

Following Pakistan's unexpected defeat to the USA in their opening game earlier this week, the Group A showdown is fraught with tension. Babar Azam and his team are facing immense pressure to revive their campaign. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma & Co. commenced their tournament with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland at the same venue this week.

Who will win in the India Vs Pakistan, match 19 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 12

India won: 8

Pakistan won: 3

Tied: 1

India Vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

India Vs Pakistan Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

India Vs Pakistan Weather Report

On Sunday in New York, during the India vs. Pakistan match, the temperature is expected to range between 26°C - 17°C. There's a prediction of scattered showers with a precipitation chance of 30%. The humidity is anticipated to be around 52%, accompanied by winds blowing at 23 km/h.

India Vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has faced close watch and criticism due to its sluggish nature. Yet, with the ICC acknowledging the issue, there has been marginal improvement observed during the Ireland-Canada game. Additionally, batters are encountering another challenge with the slow outfield.

India Vs Pakistan Prediction

Despite the statistical odds favoring India with a 67% chance of winning compared to Pakistan's 33%, both teams are renowned for their ability to deliver dramatic and unexpected matches.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Naveen Patnaik Says Criticism Against Pandian 'Unfortunate'; Praises Close Aide's 'Integrity, Honesty'
  2. BJP MLA's Elderly Cousin Dies By Suicide In MP's Gwalior
  3. Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Attack On Danish PM Mette Frederiksen
  4. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
  5. IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rains In Goa, Issues Red Alert For Two Days
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Oman Vs Scotland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20: When, Where To Watch
  2. Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann To Stick By Manuel Neuer
  3. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: SA Aim To Stop NED Before 100
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup Match 19: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  5. French Open 2024 Final: Iga Swiatek Storms To Fourth Roland Garros Title; Third In A Row
World News
  1. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  2. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  3. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  4. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  5. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony