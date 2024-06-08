IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match 19 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About India Vs Pakistan

The eagerly awaited match that many South Asians have been anticipating is finally here: India vs. Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at the newly constructed Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)
Following Pakistan's unexpected defeat to the USA in their opening game earlier this week, the Group A showdown is fraught with tension. Babar Azam and his team are facing immense pressure to revive their campaign. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma & Co. commenced their tournament with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland at the same venue this week.
Who will win in the India Vs Pakistan, match 19 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Record
Matches Played: 12
India won: 8
Pakistan won: 3
Tied: 1
India Vs Pakistan Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
India Vs Pakistan Probable XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
India Vs Pakistan Weather Report
On Sunday in New York, during the India vs. Pakistan match, the temperature is expected to range between 26°C - 17°C. There's a prediction of scattered showers with a precipitation chance of 30%. The humidity is anticipated to be around 52%, accompanied by winds blowing at 23 km/h.
India Vs Pakistan Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue has faced close watch and criticism due to its sluggish nature. Yet, with the ICC acknowledging the issue, there has been marginal improvement observed during the Ireland-Canada game. Additionally, batters are encountering another challenge with the slow outfield.
India Vs Pakistan Prediction
Despite the statistical odds favoring India with a 67% chance of winning compared to Pakistan's 33%, both teams are renowned for their ability to deliver dramatic and unexpected matches.